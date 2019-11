A suspected target killer who is accused of murdering three people was arrested by the police from Karachi’s Nazimabad on Saturday.

He is accused of killing two members of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and a police informer.

The man admitted to the crime and confessed that he had shot the police informer near Orangi Town in 2015.

In 2017, I murdered two members of the PSP near Qatar Hospital, he told the police.

