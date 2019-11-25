Monday, November 25, 2019  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza appointed chief of general staff

4 mins ago
Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was appointed on Monday as the chief of general staff amid high-level transfers and appointments in the Pakistan Army, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Two major generals, Ali Amir Awan and Mohammad Saeed, were promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, the ISPR said in a statement.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki was appointed as director general of the Strategic Plans Division, according to the statement.

Newly promoted Lieutenant General Mohammad Saeed was designated as the National Defence University president.

Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar was named as Corps Commander Mangla, while Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood was appointed Corps Commander Peshawar, the ISPR said.

Lieutenant General Mohammad Amir was instated as the adjutant general and newly promoted Lieutenant General Ali Amir Awan was appointed IGC&IT, it added.

