HOME > Local

Lost child of Sikh pilgrims reunited with family in Punjab

2 hours ago
Lost child of Sikh pilgrims reunited with family in Punjab

Photo: AFP

Farooqabad police recovered on Monday a missing child who belonged to a Sikh family visiting Gurdwara Sachcha Sauda.

Ajeet Kumar, an Indian Sikh yatree, had told Farooqabad SHO Tahir Khan that his son had gone missing. Kumar said they had searched for him all around the gurdwara, but had no luck.

Gurdwara Sachcha Sauda is situated at a distance of 37 miles from Lahore on the Lahore-Lyallpur Railway Line.

A police team found the boy using CCTV camera footage. The child had accidentally left the gurdwara with another family.

He was reunited with his family.

With reporting by Rizwan Gilani. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Kartarpur sikhs
 
