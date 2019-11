The rainy season isn’t over just yet: Karachi is going to be hit by another cycle of rain this month.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast light rain in the city on Thursday and Friday. It says a rain system is entering Sindh today (Wednesday).

This cycle of rain will likely continue till November 16.

The Met department says the temperature in the city is 23 degrees Centigrade and will not go higher than 32 degrees during this period.

