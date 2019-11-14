LHC seeks reply from govt, NAB on Nawaz ECL plea

The Lahore High Court sought on Thursday a reply from the federal government and the National Accountability Bureau on a plea filed by the Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz seeking removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List.

Ailing former premier Nawaz was granted interim bail on October 26 by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia corruption reference on medical grounds. The bail was approved after the National Accountability Bureau decided not to oppose it.

The former premier remained under treatment at Lahore’s Services Hospital for weeks after his health deteriorated during incarceration.

Last week, the PML-N filed a request to remove Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List so that he could travel abroad and get treated. His medical reports were sent to doctors in London earlier and they advised the ex-premier to come to London for treatment as soon as possible.

However, the federal government announced on Wednesday that it would let Nawaz travel abroad for treatment but he will have to deposit Rs7 billion indemnity bonds before leaving the country. It said it would allow the former premier to stay out of country for four weeks, without striking his name off the ECL.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif filed the petition in the LHC seeking removal of Nawaz’s name from the ECL.

A two member bench comprising Justice Baqar Najfi and Justice Sardar Naeem conducted hearing of the petition.

During the hearing, Nawaz’s counsel contended that his client’s condition is not good. He said the former premier has to undergo some tests that cannot be conducted in Pakistan.

At this, the additional attorney general said the government is questioned if an accused fails to appear before the court. The government’s counsel also challenged the high court’s jurisdiction.

Justice Baqar Najfi questioned the additional attorney general if the government had any legal right to impose conditions for removal of a person’s name from the ECL. The judge asked whether the government could do so after deposition of surety bonds in courts.

The court sought a reply from the federal government and NAB on the plea filed by the PML-N president. The hearing was then adjourned until 2pm on Friday.