Lawyers to observe strike over ‘unconstitutional moves’ of govt Thursday

1 hour ago
Lawyers across the country will observe a full-day strike Thursday over “unconstitutional moves” of the federal government with regard to extension in the army chief’s tenure and delay in the announcement of Musharraf treason case verdict.

PBC vice-chairman Amjad Shah and Executive Committee Chairman Sher Mohammad Khan strongly condemned the “maneuverings of the federal government after yesterday’s order of the Honourable Supreme Court for rectification of their mistakes and to bring about amendments in some relevant laws.”

They termed the government’s efforts an attempt to overcome its “inefficiency” with regard to the extension in service of the incumbent chief of army staff.

The PBC office-bearers also condemned the “unjustified and unprecedented” move of the government to approach the Islamabad High Court, seeking delay in the announcement of Musharraf high treason case verdict.

They said lawyers across the country would observe a strike Thursday in protest against the “unconstitutional moves” of the federal government.

Tell us what you think:

