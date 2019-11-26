Lawyers praise top court for suspending COAS extension notification

The Pakistan Bar Council has praised the Supreme Court for its decision to suspend the notification that extended the tenure of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa by three years and said that it is a “reflection of the true spirit of the constitution.”

This development came on Tuesday, hours after the Supreme Court had suspended the official notification that extended the army chief’s tenure.

The army chief is completing his tenure at the post on November 28 and a new army chief was supposed to take command of the forces by the next day, November 29. In August, however, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved extending the tenure of General Bajwa for another three years.

In a statement Tuesday, the vice-chairman of the council, Syed Amjad Shah, assured the top court of their support for the supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law.

The lawyers’ body has also withdrawn its call to observe November 28 as a “black day”, according to the statement.

The council criticized the government for what it said was “helping” the former military dictator Pervez Musharraf by asking the Islamabad High Court to postpone the announcement of its reserved verdict in the high treason case.

The statement said that Musharraf not only violated the Constitution by toppling a democratically elected government, but he was also responsible for the murders of dozens of lawyers on May 12, 2007.