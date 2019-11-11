Monday, November 11, 2019  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised after complaints of breathing difficulties

44 mins ago
Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised after complaints of breathing difficulties

Photo: IAN news agency

Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to a hospital after complaining of breathing issues.

She was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, India Today reported.

The 90-year-old music legend is on “a path of recovery,” NDTV quoted her family as saying.

The Indian news outlet reported that Mangeshkar suffered from a viral chest infection.

Her sister, Usha Mangeshkar, told news agency PTI, “Lata didi is still in hospital. She is under observation. She is doing absolutely well and is stable. She will be discharged by tomorrow.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Lata Mangeshkar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Traffic jams choke Karachi as Chup Tazia processions start
Traffic jams choke Karachi as Chup Tazia processions start
Rehman Malik gives interview to fake BBC reporter  
Rehman Malik gives interview to fake BBC reporter  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.