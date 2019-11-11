Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised after complaints of breathing difficulties

Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to a hospital after complaining of breathing issues.

She was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, India Today reported.

The 90-year-old music legend is on “a path of recovery,” NDTV quoted her family as saying.

The Indian news outlet reported that Mangeshkar suffered from a viral chest infection.

Her sister, Usha Mangeshkar, told news agency PTI, “Lata didi is still in hospital. She is under observation. She is doing absolutely well and is stable. She will be discharged by tomorrow.”

