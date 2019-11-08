Friday, November 8, 2019  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Lahore woman beaten for forgetting to turn on water pump

1 hour ago
A Lahore woman was slapped repeatedly by her father for forgetting to turn on the water pump at their house in Gulberg.

A video of the incident was shared on social media and the woman even asked for people to help her.

She said that she was beaten routinely at her house and her parents have even kept separate cutlery and dishes for her. It has been marked with a nail polish, she claimed.

However, when a team from the Model Town police approached the woman she refused to take any action.

The police said that they will take action as soon as they receive a formal complaint.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Lahore VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
 
