Lahore traders resort to violence to end govt employees’ protest

The demonstration staged outside the Lahore High Court had entered its 12day on Friday.

The traders previously asked the government to help end the protest as it had been affecting their businesses.

However, they charged at the protesters Friday. The traders destroyed tables and chairs at the demonstration and ripped posters and banners apart.

Even though the police were there they didn’t take any action against the traders.

The PRLA employees had been protesting against the government and demanded a proper service structure and increases in their salaries.

Several rounds of talks were held between the protesters and government, but all of them failed.