Friday, November 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Lahore traders resort to violence to end govt employees’ protest

2 hours ago
The protest was ongoing for the last 12 days

Traders of Lahore’s Mall Road forcefully ended on Friday a protest demonstration staged by employees of the Punjab Land Record Authority.

The demonstration staged outside the Lahore High Court had entered its 12th day on Friday.

The traders previously asked the government to help end the protest as it had been affecting their businesses.

However, they charged at the protesters Friday. The traders destroyed tables and chairs at the demonstration and ripped posters and banners apart.

Even though the police were there they didn’t take any action against the traders.

The PRLA employees had been protesting against the government and demanded a proper service structure and increases in their salaries.

Several rounds of talks were held between the protesters and government, but all of them failed.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Lahore Protest traders
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Mall Road, protests, traders, govt, employees, PLRA
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.