Lahore teen hopes to make coding easier

Lahore’s 13-year-old Ameer Shah has invented a programming language that will help scientists with coding.

“Scientists often use long sentences while coding,” Shah told SAMAA Digital. “I have invented codes that comprise of four to five lines that aim to make coding easier for them.”

Shah, who hails from Mughalpura in Lahore, has developed several softwares and video games. His skills also include developing websites, magnetic scripts, and special computer language.

He claims that he is the youngest Pakistani to develop a magnetic script and aspires to become a computer scientist.

Shah is fond of playing video games and has created two games, Pokémon and Inevitable 2. The latter is in the launch phase and will be released soon.

The 13-year-old’s mother is proud of him and hopes that his talent will be taken to an international level. “Ameer has learned everything on his own,” she said. “His brother got him a laptop after which he started doing things on his own.”

She added that she hopes that the government will support Shah and help him take reach greater heights.