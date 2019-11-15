Friday, November 15, 2019  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore smog recedes after light showers

13 mins ago
Lahore smog recedes after light showers

The smog level in Punjab’s air receded slightly after it rained in the province Friday morning.

The province was choking as smog levels remained at an all-time high throughout the week. People had started to panic as air quality levels increased.

Lahore was declared the second most polluted city after India’s Delhi, according to the Air Quality Index.

The air, however, cleared a bit after it rained in Lahore, Attock and Charsadda. According to a meteorologist, the impurities in the air also receded with the rain. While the weather today isn’t ideal, it is better than what it was the entire week, he added.

Due to the smog, the Punjab Education Department had announced that all public and private schools in Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala would stay closed on November 15 and 16.

The Met Department has forecast rain more likely showers in the next 24 hours.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Lahore smog
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
rain, smog, Lahore, Charsadda, Attock
 
MOST READ
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.