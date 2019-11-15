Lahore smog recedes after light showers

The smog level in Punjab’s air receded slightly after it rained in the province Friday morning.

The province was choking as smog levels remained at an all-time high throughout the week. People had started to panic as air quality levels increased.

Lahore was declared the second most polluted city after India’s Delhi, according to the Air Quality Index.

The air, however, cleared a bit after it rained in Lahore, Attock and Charsadda. According to a meteorologist, the impurities in the air also receded with the rain. While the weather today isn’t ideal, it is better than what it was the entire week, he added.

Due to the smog, the Punjab Education Department had announced that all public and private schools in Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala would stay closed on November 15 and 16.

The Met Department has forecast rain more likely showers in the next 24 hours.

