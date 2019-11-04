Lahore man moves court for Fazlur Rehman’s arrest

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s explosive speech in which he criticised state institutions and gave Prime Minister Imran Khan two days to resign has caught everyone’s attention.

On Monday, Advocate Nadeem Sarwar filed a writ petition against the JUI-F chief in the Lahore High Court. Fazl should be arrested immediately and tried for treason, the petition says.

Fazl, while addressing an Azadi March demonstration on November 1, had given a “two-day ultimatum” to the premier to resign. If he failed to do so, he warned that a “million marchers”, who had the capability of entering PM House, would arrest him and then decide their next strategy.

“They should have the belief that their writ on Pakistan has ended,” Fazl said. “You are no more the rulers of Pakistan. The writ is on our hands. We will now run the country.”

The petition states that action should be taken against Fazl for “challenging the writ of the government and delivering provocative and seditious speeches against the state”.

Related: Mandi Bahauddin woman files complaint against Fazlur Rehman

The speech delivered by him is bringing “hatred and contempt” towards the “sacred institutions” of the country, said the petitioner, adding that PEMRA may be directed to issue instructions to all TV channels not to air Fazl’s speeches. He said flags of the Afghan Taliban were waved during the protest too.

Earlier, a government committee, which was formed to hold talks with the Azadi March organisers, announced that they will initiate legal proceedings against the JUI-F chief over his remarks during the November 1 demonstration. On Sunday, a woman in Mandi Bahauddin filed a complaint against Fazl for making anti-government remarks.

Fazl is leading the Azadi March, which aims to topple the PTI government. His supporters started their journey from Karachi last week and arrived in Islamabad on October 31. Many people joined the protest from different cities. The march has now turned into a sit-in as JUI-F workers have been staging a protest at H-Ground near Peshawar Morr.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.