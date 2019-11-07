Thursday, November 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore doctors ordered to call off strike against privatisation

11 mins ago
Lahore doctors ordered to call off strike against privatisation

Photo: Online

The Lahore High Court has ordered doctors in Lahore to call off their strike against what they call the ‘privatisation’ of Punjab hospitals. 

Doctors across the province have been staging a protest for a month now against the Medical Teaching Institution Reforms Ordinance introduced by the PTI government. The law says that a board of governors will be formed for each hospital and will include industry professionals, philanthropists, and academics. They will decide how many doctors will be hired.

Challenging the new law, many doctors have said it will make it very hard for poor patients to get treated. They have also demanded that patients coming to their hospitals be treated free of cost and given free medications and doctors, paramedics, and nurses should be given job security.

On Thursday, Justice Jawad Hassan said that no investigation will be launched against any doctor and that they should just call their strike now. “Professionals shouldn’t stage protests. They have a code of conduct that they are required to follow,” he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
doctors lahore high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Medical Teaching Institution Reforms Ordinance, Lahore High Court, doctors
 
MOST READ
You can now apply for Karachi's four new housing projects
You can now apply for Karachi’s four new housing projects
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Two people die after falling off Islamabad's Khanna Pull
Two people die after falling off Islamabad’s Khanna Pull
74 killed as train catches fire near Rahim Yar Khan
74 killed as train catches fire near Rahim Yar Khan
Fazl gives institutions two days to stop backing government
Fazl gives institutions two days to stop backing government
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.