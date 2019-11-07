Lahore doctors ordered to call off strike against privatisation

The Lahore High Court has ordered doctors in Lahore to call off their strike against what they call the ‘privatisation’ of Punjab hospitals.

Doctors across the province have been staging a protest for a month now against the Medical Teaching Institution Reforms Ordinance introduced by the PTI government. The law says that a board of governors will be formed for each hospital and will include industry professionals, philanthropists, and academics. They will decide how many doctors will be hired.

Challenging the new law, many doctors have said it will make it very hard for poor patients to get treated. They have also demanded that patients coming to their hospitals be treated free of cost and given free medications and doctors, paramedics, and nurses should be given job security.

On Thursday, Justice Jawad Hassan said that no investigation will be launched against any doctor and that they should just call their strike now. “Professionals shouldn’t stage protests. They have a code of conduct that they are required to follow,” he added.

