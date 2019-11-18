Lahore court denies bail to police officer accused of murder

The Lahore High Court rejected on Monday the bail plea of a police officer accused of being involved in the murder of a man who was illegally detained.

The LHC’s Rawalpindi bench heard the case. Justice Tariq Abbasi denied bail to the police officer.

Chaudhry Ilyas, the accused officer from the Gujar Khan police station was immediately arrested after the order was announced.

An FIR had been registered against him at the Gujar Khan police station. It says he illegally arrested a man named, Ilyas, and tortured him to death.

The officer then allegedly disposed of the body in a deserted area.