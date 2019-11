The Airport Security Force foiled a money laundering attempt Thursday morning at the Lahore airport. It arrested a couple trying to smuggle foreign currency to Bangkok.

According to sources in the ASF, $44,000 and Australian $3,000 were recovered from the couple. They money was in their bags.

Travelling with their kids, they were going to board TG-346, a Thai Airways flight to Bangkok.

The couple has been handed over to the Customs department for further investigation, the sources said.