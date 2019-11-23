Ladies, dump the men, learn how to ride a motorcycle

If you are a woman who is fed up of depending on men for transport, perhaps you could consider the Women on Wheels motorcycle training starting in Karachi November 24, Sunday, at Frere Hall.
“Almost 49% of our population is dependent on someone else for doing whatever they want to do,” said the programme’s founder Salman Sufi. “Wherever a woman goes she has to take help from her brother or husband or has to rely on cab services.”
If a woman who does not own her own car wants to get from point A to point B, she will have to either ask a male relative or friend to take her on his bike, or in his car. Her other option is a ride-hailing service. Not all women can afford them. The other choice is public transport, which also ends up putting a dent in your pocket by the end of the month.
WoW teaches women how to ride a motorcycle free of cost. It’s already trained more than 5,000 women from five districts of Punjab since it launched there last year with the government’s Strategic Reform Unit.
“If you know how to ride a bicycle, you can easily get trained within four to five days including safety training,” he said. “Otherwise, you will be ready within 10 days.”
WoW does not have any age restrictions. If you are 18 years you can sign up. The programme not only teaches you to ride a bike but also gives you anti-harassment and road safety training.
The men who ride motorcycles are not always professionally trained, Sufi said. “So the women we train are not just better drivers than men but are also aware of the rules and regulations of riding motorbikes.”
Women who complete their training, will get a WoW certificate. A special desk will be set up at the city’s traffic police department where women with certificates will be able to easily get their licenses.
Even 50-year-old women have signed up and bought their own bikes afterwards. “Motorcycles are an economical option,” Sufi said. “They are not only affordable but can also be easily maintained.” The programme also places women in jobs after training and will help them with microfinance loans to buy motorbikes.
“We have signed an MoU with Careem,” Sufi explained. “In a week an option of Women on Wheels will be available on the app through which you will be able to take a ride with a woman.” A similar option will also be available on Bykea.
WoW’s goal is to train more than 10,000 women from Sindh by March 8, 2020, International Women’s Day.
To enroll, register by sending an email to womenonwheelstraining@gmail.com.
“By the end of 2020, Women on Wheels will be a national programme and become an incubator for women’s mobility needs that we can provide them support with,” Sufi added.