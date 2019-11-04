KWSB’s sewerage line sinks on Karachi’s Club Road

A sewerage line of 54-inch diameter sank on Monday after a truck loaded with containers of milk collapsed part of Karachi’s Club Road.

The incident took place early Monday, when the lorry was passing by the Commissioner House.

It took the traffic police several hours to pull the truck out with the help of a crane. The road was temporarily closed for traffic.

“We have informed the Karachi water board authorities about sinking of the sewerage line,” District South Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Salahuddin told Samaa Digital.

He said KWSB officials assured that repair work would be initiated by Monday night.

The deputy commissioner said this was the second such incident in the vicinity. Previously, a sewerage line of 64-inch diameter sank near the Metropole Hotel during monsoon rains.

KWSB MD Asadullah Khan said in a statement the 50-year-old sewerage line would be replaced within three days. He said heavy machinery had been deployed at the site and replacement work might cause sewerage issues in the vicinity.

The areas likely to be affected included Lucky Star, Saddar, Regal Cowk and others.

