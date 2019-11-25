KWSB land encroached upon in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal: official

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board land in Karachi Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town has been encroached upon by a land mafia, a KWSB official said Monday.

“We have complained to several organisations and authorities but no action has been taken,” the official said. “We haven’t gotten our land back yet either.”

He said plots have been carved out of the said land and structures are now being constructed on those plots.

The official claimed the land mafia grabbed the land in connivance with some former government officials.