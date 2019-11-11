KP to launch public toilet finder app on November 19

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has designed a public toilet finder app, which will be launched on November 19.

The announcement was made by Adviser to CM on Science and Technology Kamran Bangash on Monday.

Bangash said the initiative was the first of its kind in Pakistan. He said that after Australia and India, such an application would also be available in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The CM’s adviser said the application would help provide a healthy atmosphere to the people, especially tourists, and keep them safe from diseases.

He offered to provide assistance to other provinces in developing such an application if they wished so.

The application will have the data of all public toilets across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Users will be able to see all public toilets in their vicinity on a map, as soon as they open the application.

It would also tell you how far are these public toilets from your location, besides mentioning the ones reserved for men, women and differently-abled people.