Wednesday, November 27, 2019  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

KP minister refuses to give definite Peshawar BRT completion date

56 mins ago
KP minister refuses to give definite Peshawar BRT completion date

Photo: Sohail Khattak/SAMAA Digital

Peshawar’s BRT may suffer even more delays, as the province’s information minister, Shaukat Yousafzai, refused to give a definite date of completion for the project.

Next fiscal year, said Yousafzai at a press conference. But when asked to specify which month, or even which season, he just laughed and said next fiscal year. “The year’s almost over,” he laughed.

The deadline was initially March, but it was then pushed to December. At the speed the project is going, there seems like a long way to go before any significant progress is made.

Sources say the Peshawar Development Authority still hasn’t paid the contractors working on the project, compounding the delays. Reports are also coming in of funds not being given for the project.

Yousafzai’s refusal to give a definite date indicates that he’s trying to save his government from being asked questions about missed deadlines.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
BRT Peshawar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
peshawar brt, shaukat yousafzai, brt, transport,
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
SC suspends notification extending Army chief's tenure
SC suspends notification extending Army chief’s tenure
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.