KMC to approach courts to get funds from Sindh govt

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said on Tuesday they had decided to move courts to get funds from the Sindh government in order to end the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s financial crisis.

The mayor said so while speaking to the media during his visit to District East. He was there to inspect road carpeting work in the 13-D/2 area of Union Council-24.

Akhtar said he would continue to raise his voice over non-availability of due rights and powers to the KMC.

“We have acute shortage of funds, we are even unable to pay our employees 15% increment in salaries as announced by the Sindh government in Budget 2019-20,” he said.

The KMC was unable to carry out development works in Karachi under the Annual Development Programme, owing to non-issuance of funds by the Sindh government.

“I have held a special meeting with a delegation of the World Bank pertaining to Karachi issues,” the mayor said. “The delegation assured me that they will contribute in development of the metropolis.”

He said the road in 13-D/2 was being carpeted from mutual funds of the KMC and District Municipal Corporation East. Akhtar said sewerage lines had also been laid in UC-24.

“We have spent more than 60% of our funds on fixing sewerage system in different areas of Karachi, despite the fact that it’s a responsibility of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board,” he added.