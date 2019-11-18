Kite string slits man’s throat in Lahore

A man was killed in Lahore’s Mughalpura after his throat was slit by a kite string.

Amir, 40, was on his way to Saddar Bazaar when the incident took place. His throat was slit while he was riding his motorcycle on a flyover. He died on the spot.

The deceased was a father of two. He wanted his daughter to be a doctor and son a Hafiz-e-Quran, police said.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident, after which the Mughalpura SHO was suspended.

The operations SSP has been tasked with carrying out an investigation.

All SHOs have been instructed to strictly implement the ban on kite flying in Lahore.

