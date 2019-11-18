Monday, November 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Kite string slits man’s throat in Lahore

12 mins ago
Kite string slits man’s throat in Lahore

Photo: AFP

A man was killed in Lahore’s Mughalpura after his throat was slit by a kite string.

Amir, 40, was on his way to Saddar Bazaar when the incident took place. His throat was slit while he was riding his motorcycle on a flyover. He died on the spot.

The deceased was a father of two. He wanted his daughter to be a doctor and son a Hafiz-e-Quran, police said.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident, after which the Mughalpura SHO was suspended.

The operations SSP has been tasked with carrying out an investigation.

All SHOs have been instructed to strictly implement the ban on kite flying in Lahore.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
kite flying Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
police, kite flying, throat slit, kite, Lahore, Mughalpura, SHO, SSP, Punjab CM, Usman Buzdar
 
MOST READ
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals
Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.