HOME > Politics

Kifayatullah urges PM to have mercy on protesters and resign

50 mins ago
Says he's aware of the ECP's 'helplessness'



Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl leader Mufti Kifayatullah urged on Wednesday Prime Minister Imran Khan to have mercy on participants of the Islamabad sit-in and tender his resignation.

The JUI-F leader made the appeal on SAMAA TV show '7 Se 8'. He said their primary demand was the premier's resignation and the secondary was to have a fresh election in the country.

"He (prime minister) should have mercy on all these people by resigning, so that they may return to their homes," Kifayatullah said.

He said he was aware of the "helplessness" of Election Commission of Pakistan. The JUI-F leader said the committee, which was constituted to probe election rigging, didn't hold a single meeting to date.

Kifayatullah said they would exercise their constitutional rights, if their demands were not met.

The onus was on the government to resolve the issue, he added.





This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
You can now apply for Karachi's four new housing projects
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Two people die after falling off Islamabad's Khanna Pull
74 killed as train catches fire near Rahim Yar Khan
