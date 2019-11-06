Kifayatullah urges PM to have mercy on protesters and resign

Says he's aware of the ECP's 'helplessness'











The JUI-F leader made the appeal on SAMAA TV show '7 Se 8'. He said their primary demand was the premier's resignation and the secondary was to have a fresh election in the country."He (prime minister) should have mercy on all these people by resigning, so that they may return to their homes," Kifayatullah said.He said he was aware of the "helplessness" of Election Commission of Pakistan. The JUI-F leader said the committee, which was constituted to probe election rigging, didn't hold a single meeting to date.Kifayatullah said they would exercise their constitutional rights, if their demands were not met.The onus was on the government to resolve the issue, he added.