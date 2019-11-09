Saturday, November 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Kartarpur opens its doors to pilgrims hours before official inauguration

2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor will be held today (Saturday) in Narowal’s Kartarpur.

The first group of pilgrims arrived in Pakistan at around 10:15am. The chief guest, Prime Minister Imran, is scheduled to arrive at the venue at 12pm. The inauguration is scheduled at 1:20pm.

Saturday also marks the 550th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion. The inauguration was specially scheduled today so that Sikh pilgrims could visit the gurdwara in Kartarpur on Baba Guru Nanak’s birthday.

Over 10,000 pilgrims are expected to attend the inauguration via the corridor. The project was announced last year by Prime Minister Khan and completed by both the Pakistani and Indian governments.

Pakistan had announced that pilgrims visiting the gurdwara would not need passports to enter, however, the Indian government rejected this. It also rejected the idea that the pilgrims do not have to inform the government 10 days before.

The government has, however, waived the requirement of a $20 service fee on November 9 and 12.

Former premier Manmohan Singh and politicians Sunny Deol and Navjot Singh Sidhu have all said they will attend the inauguration from India.

