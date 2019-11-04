Karkey dispute resolved with Turkey’s help: PM Khan

The federal government has resolved the Karkey dispute with the help of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted on Monday.

He said the matter was “amicably” resolved and that the government had saved the country $1.2 billion — the penalty amount imposed by the World Bank’s arbitration court on Islamabad.

The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes had imposed a fine of $6.2 billion in the Reko Diq case and $1.2 billion in the Karkey power rental case.

In another tweet, the premier added, “I want to congratulate the government’s negotiating team for doing an excellent job in achieving this.”

Karkey was one of the 12 rental power companies awarded contracts for electricity production by the Pakistan Peoples Party-led government in 2009.

The Turkish firm installed a 232-megawatt ship-based rental power plant and signed a rental services agreement in April 2009 under the Rental Power Policy 2008 to produce electricity in collaboration with Lakhra Power Generation Company.

