Monday, November 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Karkey dispute resolved with Turkey’s help: PM Khan

3 hours ago
Karkey dispute resolved with Turkey’s help: PM Khan

Photo: AFP

The federal government has resolved the Karkey dispute with the help of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted on Monday.

He said the matter was “amicably” resolved and that the government had saved the country $1.2 billion — the penalty amount imposed by the World Bank’s arbitration court on Islamabad.

The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes had imposed a fine of $6.2 billion in the Reko Diq case and $1.2 billion in the Karkey power rental case.

In another tweet, the premier added, “I want to congratulate the government’s negotiating team for doing an excellent job in achieving this.”

Karkey was one of the 12 rental power companies awarded contracts for electricity production by the Pakistan Peoples Party-led government in 2009.

The Turkish firm installed a 232-megawatt ship-based rental power plant and signed a rental services agreement in April 2009 under the Rental Power Policy 2008 to produce electricity in collaboration with Lakhra Power Generation Company.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karkey power rental case
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Imran Khan, PTI, government, federal government, Karkey power rental case, Turkey, Erdogan, World Bank, penalty
 
MOST READ
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
You can now apply for Karachi's four new housing projects
You can now apply for Karachi’s four new housing projects
Two people die after falling off Islamabad's Khanna Pull
Two people die after falling off Islamabad’s Khanna Pull
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.