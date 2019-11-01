Karachi’s District Central to be made an ‘encroachment-free zone’

Karachi’s District Central may soon become an ‘encroachment-free’ zone’.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s anti-encroachment department has decided to start a 10-day anti-encroachment drive from November 4 in the district.

KMC Anti-encroachment Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui said that a letter has been written to the deputy commissioner of the district to carry out a joint anti-encroachment operation with the assistance of police and Rangers.

“We receive several complaints about encroachments on a daily basis despite carrying out anti-encroachment operations at regular intervals in the areas of District Central,” the KMC official said.

Siddiqui said that the KMC has chalked out a proper plan to rid the district of encroachments.

The operation will start on November 4 in Liaquatabad, November 5 in North Karachi, November 6 in Gulberg and then again in North Karachi on November 7 and North Nazimabad on November 8.

It will be conducted in two phases.

In the second phase, the anti-encroachment operation will be conducted on November 12 in North Nazimabad, November 13 in Gulberg, November 14 in North Nazimabad, Novemeber 15 in New Karachi and November 18 in Liaquatabad.

Siddiqui said that drive will be repeated in the same areas as it is often observed that the encroachments are mounted again at the same spot after the KMC team demolishes them.

The KMC anti-encroachment department has also requested the district administration to provide magisterial assistance during the operation, so those who attempt to interfere in the drive are arrested on the spot.

