Tuesday, November 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Karachi’s Club Road getting new sewerage line after 50 years

10 mins ago
Karachi’s Club Road getting new sewerage line after 50 years

The sinkhole on Club Road. Photo: Online

Replacement work of the 54-inch sewerage line on Karachi’s Club Road, which caved in a day earlier, is under way.

KWSB says the work will be complete by Thursday.

The sewerage line collapsed after a truck loaded with containers of milk overturned on Club Road Monday. The thoroughfare and all adjacent roads, including the one near Metropole Hotel, were inundated with sewerage water and there was a major traffic jam.

KWSB chief engineer Saleem Siddiqui, who is looking after the replacement work, told SAMAA Digital that the pace of work is being expedited by an increase of machinery.

“Three excavators are being deployed for the replacement work,” he said, adding that it will take three more days, including today (Tuesday). So the work should be done by Thursday.

The sewerage over-flow issue will be redressed by tomorrow evening he said.

The sewerage line is 50 years old with a depth of 25 feet. It is being replaced with a new one by the KWSB.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi kwsb
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Gujranwala, Handicraft, Exhibition
 
MOST READ
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
You can now apply for Karachi's four new housing projects
You can now apply for Karachi’s four new housing projects
Two people die after falling off Islamabad's Khanna Pull
Two people die after falling off Islamabad’s Khanna Pull
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.