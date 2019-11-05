Karachi’s Club Road getting new sewerage line after 50 years

Replacement work of the 54-inch sewerage line on Karachi’s Club Road, which caved in a day earlier, is under way.

KWSB says the work will be complete by Thursday.

The sewerage line collapsed after a truck loaded with containers of milk overturned on Club Road Monday. The thoroughfare and all adjacent roads, including the one near Metropole Hotel, were inundated with sewerage water and there was a major traffic jam.

KWSB chief engineer Saleem Siddiqui, who is looking after the replacement work, told SAMAA Digital that the pace of work is being expedited by an increase of machinery.

“Three excavators are being deployed for the replacement work,” he said, adding that it will take three more days, including today (Tuesday). So the work should be done by Thursday.

The sewerage over-flow issue will be redressed by tomorrow evening he said.

The sewerage line is 50 years old with a depth of 25 feet. It is being replaced with a new one by the KWSB.

