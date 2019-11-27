Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR

She was outraged at being stopped for a traffic violation

The case was registered at the Darakhshan Police Station on behalf of Sub Inspector Nawaz Siyal against an unidentified woman.

A video posted on Twitter by multiple users on Tuesday showed the woman driver being stopped by an on duty traffic police officer for jumping a traffic signal on DHA’s Khayaban-e-Shahbaz. The video seemed to have been filmed by the traffic official himself.

In the video, the woman, instead of admitting her mistake started verbally abusing and threatening the traffic police officer for daring to confront her. The woman was also driving without a licence.

When the officer told her she had "engaged in signal violation" and would be fined for it, she said she would "break" his face.

"You're jumping the signal and, on top of it, you're verbally abusing me," responded the officer, to which she said: "Get out of here, get lost!"

However, after repeatedly threateningly the police officer and calling him an "old man" and other things, she fled from the scene when the traffic police officer tried to issue her a challan.

The video captured the licence plate of the car as well and according to the excise department's website, it is registered to Pir Roshan Din Shah Rashdi. The FIR was sent to his house in Hyderabad.