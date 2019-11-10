Sunday, November 10, 2019  | 12 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Karachi troubled as tomato prices soar to Rs300 per kg

9 mins ago
Karachi troubled as tomato prices soar to Rs300 per kg

Tomato prices in Karachi are going up, way up—they’re being sold for Rs300 a kilo.

The best kind of tomatoes—they’re divided into two categories, one are supposed to be sold for Rs199 per kilo, according to the commissioner’s office. Category two tomatoes are supposed to sell for Rs157.

But in the main city, the prices are higher and tomatoes are being sold for between Rs250 and Rs300.

This is the highest tomatoes have ever been sold for in Karachi and people are mad.

On Twitter, people were blaming the government for these “manipulated” prices. Some said they weren’t going to stand for these exorbitant prices.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi tomatoes
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Cotton, Price
 
MOST READ
The reality of the JUI-F's Azadi March, in pictures
The reality of the JUI-F’s Azadi March, in pictures
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
PIA flight aborts take-off in Toronto due to technical fault
PIA flight aborts take-off in Toronto due to technical fault
Mandi Bahauddin woman files complaint against Fazlur Rehman
Mandi Bahauddin woman files complaint against Fazlur Rehman
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.