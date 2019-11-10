Karachi troubled as tomato prices soar to Rs300 per kg

Tomato prices in Karachi are going up, way up—they’re being sold for Rs300 a kilo.

The best kind of tomatoes—they’re divided into two categories, one are supposed to be sold for Rs199 per kilo, according to the commissioner’s office. Category two tomatoes are supposed to sell for Rs157.

But in the main city, the prices are higher and tomatoes are being sold for between Rs250 and Rs300.

This is the highest tomatoes have ever been sold for in Karachi and people are mad.

On Twitter, people were blaming the government for these “manipulated” prices. Some said they weren’t going to stand for these exorbitant prices.