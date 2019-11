Traders in Karachi’s Bhains Colony are done with robberies in the area.

They staged a protest outside the Sukhan police station on Monday.

They said that recently, a robber shot a trader dead during a robbery and injured another in Bhoosa Mandi, adding that at least five people are robbed in the area every day.

The protesters were dispersed after they assured them they will look into their complaints.

The traders have warned that they will stage a bigger demonstration if no action is taken.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.