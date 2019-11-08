Friday, November 8, 2019  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Karachi teachers’ protest enters third day

1 hour ago
A protest by teachers of public colleges and universities in Karachi entered its third day on Friday.

Teachers have been staging protests and sit-ins outside the Karachi Press Club for the past three days and are planning to march towards the Sindh Assembly.

They have been protesting against not getting promoted by the education department. “We haven’t been promoted for the past nine years,” said one teacher at the protest.

The teachers have demanded both promotions and salary increases.

More than a dozen teachers were taken into custody for protesting near CM House on November 6.

