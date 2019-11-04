Monday, November 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Karachi shopkeeper shot dead nine months after son’s murder

39 mins ago
Karachi shopkeeper shot dead nine months after son’s murder

Photo: AFP

A man was shot dead in Karachi’s Nazimabad on Sunday.

He was a shopkeeper and has been identified as Niaz Muhammad, son of Khalid Khan.

Muhammad’s son was killed in February.

Muhammad was at his Easy Load shop on Sunday when assailants on a motorcycle opened fire. His brother said he had pain in his leg and was supposed to go for physiotherapy but didn’t. He told me to go on and that he would manage the shop today, said the brother.

Muhammad’s family says they have no enemies and don’t know why he was targetted.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi Murder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, murder, north nazimabad, shopkeeper, shop, firing, killing
 
MOST READ
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Two people die after falling off Islamabad's Khanna Pull
Two people die after falling off Islamabad’s Khanna Pull
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.