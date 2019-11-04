Karachi shopkeeper shot dead nine months after son’s murder

A man was shot dead in Karachi’s Nazimabad on Sunday.

He was a shopkeeper and has been identified as Niaz Muhammad, son of Khalid Khan.

Muhammad’s son was killed in February.

Muhammad was at his Easy Load shop on Sunday when assailants on a motorcycle opened fire. His brother said he had pain in his leg and was supposed to go for physiotherapy but didn’t. He told me to go on and that he would manage the shop today, said the brother.

Muhammad’s family says they have no enemies and don’t know why he was targetted.

