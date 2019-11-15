Friday, November 15, 2019  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi receives light showers, temperatures dip

2 hours ago
Karachi receives light showers, temperatures dip

Photo: Online

It rained in Karachi early Friday morning, causing temperatures in the city to dip.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had forecast light rain in the city on Thursday and Friday after a rain system entered Sindh on Wednesday.

Light rain was reported in several areas, including Sharae Faisal. Despite the rain, the city’s air was dusty, making it difficult to breathe.

It also rained in various areas in Lahore, causing the smog to reduce a little. The Met department has forecast another day of rain on Friday.

 

Rain in Attock and its surrounding areas, came as a blessing for farmers who say their sugarcane crop badly needed the water. Another 12 hours of rain has been forecast.

In Charsadda and its surrounding areas temperatures dropped after it rained. The Met department says there are more showers likely in the next 24 hours.

With reporting by Saad Sabri, Usama Durrani, Farooq Bukhari and Ejaz Khalid. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi Lahore Rain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Rain, Lahore, charsadda, attock, pmd, met department, drizzling
 
MOST READ
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.