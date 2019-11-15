Karachi receives light showers, temperatures dip

It rained in Karachi early Friday morning, causing temperatures in the city to dip.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had forecast light rain in the city on Thursday and Friday after a rain system entered Sindh on Wednesday.

Light rain was reported in several areas, including Sharae Faisal. Despite the rain, the city’s air was dusty, making it difficult to breathe.

It also rained in various areas in Lahore, causing the smog to reduce a little. The Met department has forecast another day of rain on Friday.

Rain in Attock and its surrounding areas, came as a blessing for farmers who say their sugarcane crop badly needed the water. Another 12 hours of rain has been forecast.

In Charsadda and its surrounding areas temperatures dropped after it rained. The Met department says there are more showers likely in the next 24 hours.

With reporting by Saad Sabri, Usama Durrani, Farooq Bukhari and Ejaz Khalid. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.