Gone are the days where you had to go through a tediously long process to buy land, only to find out it wasn’t what was being advertised. There is actually a very easy process for you to verify land way before you hand over your money.

The process to find out the status of purchased land has three simple steps.

Visit the record department of land owing agency, like the Karachi Development Authority, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Malir Development Authority, Lyari Development Authority or Military Land and Cantonment Department of cantonment boards and personally view the plot’s file and allotment documents Verify the site plan from Master Plan Department Check the physical possession of the plot before making the final payment

By following these steps, you could save yourself from becoming the victim of financial fraud.

Buyers should also make assure that the original plot file has the

site plan

allotment order

transfer order and

possession order

