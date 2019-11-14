Karachi police searching for family of orphaned five-year-old

The Karachi women’s police are looking for the family of a five-year-old girl who was orphaned after her mother passed away at Jinnah hospital on Wednesday.

The child has been identified as Iqra. Her mother Shazia was admitted to the hospital on November 8 with breathing issues. She passed away on November 13 and the hospital soon realised that her five-year-old daughter was alone.

The administration handed her over to the South Women’s police station. SHO Hina Mughal confirmed that the child is in their custody.

She said they are using the deceased’s biometrics to trace her family. The hospital administration is unsure who had Shazia admitted and dropped her and Iqra off. They say a relative dropped them off.

The police are also scanning the hospital’s CCTV footage for clues.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.