Karachi police raid fake security company office, arrest four men

38 mins ago
Karachi police raid fake security company office, arrest four men

Karachi police arrested four men posing as security guards in a raid at the ‘office’ of the security company in Defence View on Saturday.

An SSP said the law enforcers also seized unlicensed weapons from their possession.

The raid was conducted at the office of a fake company called FB Security.

One fake security guard, Mohammad Ilyas, flee the scene during the raid, police said, adding that arms and ammunition were found from his office. The police said that the arrested suspects were unable to show the license for any of the seized weapons.

The arrested men were also wanted in several criminal cases, the SSP said.

In a letter to the Baloch Colony police station SHO, All Pakistan Security Agencies Association Chairperson Aamir Aziz confirmed that FB Security is not a member of APSAA. He said the company was “illegally displaying” the logo of APSAA, which is a violation of the copyright act.

He asked the police official to take “strong punitive action” against the company because:

  1. It had an office in a residential area which is in violation of the home department inspections
  2. It used APSAA’s logo without authorisation
  3. Mohammad Ilyas showed himself as an ex-Pakistan Navy officer without mentioning any rank

The association, in the letter, offered to nominate a member of its team to help the police

