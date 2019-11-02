Karachi police deny officer shot during robbery brought to station

A policeman shot during a robbery in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town Friday night has died but confusion persists over what happened after he was shot.

Mohammad Ashraf was shot during a robbery near his house, according to the police. They say he was taken to the hospital where he passed away. But officials of the ambulance service say they picked him up from the police station, not his house.

Officials of the Shah Latif Town Sector 16 police station deny this.

According to a post-mortem report by Jinnah hospital, Ashraf died of blood loss. He was shot from 15 feet away. His body was returned to his family and taken to his village in Mirpurkhas.