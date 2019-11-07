Karachi police arrest killer of senior police officer

Karachi police claimed on Thursday to have arrested the killer of SP Shah Mohammad Shah, who was shot dead in the city’s Korangi area in 2012.

The suspected killer belongs to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, said a statement issued from the office of East DIG Aamir Farooqi.

“My name is Zulfiqar Bhutta… Fazluddin. I joined MQM’s Unit 72 in 92,” Bhutta said in a confessional video. He confessed that his team was ordered by MQM’s Raees alias Mamma to kill SP Shah.

The suspected hitman said they shot the police officer when he was leaving the clinic of Dr Dilshad in Korangi. Both SP Shah and Dr Dilshad were killed in the attack.

SP Shah had taken part in the operation in Karachi during the 1990s. He was nominated in a case pertaining to the murder of MQM founder Altaf Hussain’s brother and nephew.

Bhutta also confessed to have targeted a deputy commissioner in the Korangi area. He said the deputy commissioner was told to replace Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s picture in his office with that of his party’s leader, but the official didn’t comply with the instructions.

The deputy commissioner had escaped the attack unhurt. However, his guard had been injured.