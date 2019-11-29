Karachi medical college head accused of corruption

A judicial inquiry report on incidents of corruption at the Benazir Bhutto Medical College in Lyari was presented in the Sindh High Court on Friday.

According to the inquiry report, the college’s principal, Dr Anjum Rehman, has been accused of dishonest dealings.

She unlawfully admitted three of her sisters at grade 19 and two brothers at grade 14 and 15 in the college.

“The principal has given a contract for construction work at the college to her father’s firm,” the report stated. “One of her sisters, Sehar Fatima, has been working outside Pakistan while also taking allowance from the college.”

Another of Dr Rehman’s sisters who is a teacher at the college also owns a hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. “She has been using the college’s machinery at her private hospital,” the report claimed.

Dr Rehman cannot be dismissed from the college because she has obtained restrictive orders from the court. The hearing was adjourned till December 12.