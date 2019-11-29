Friday, November 29, 2019  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi medical college head accused of corruption

16 mins ago
Karachi medical college head accused of corruption

A judicial inquiry report on incidents of corruption at the Benazir Bhutto Medical College in Lyari was presented in the Sindh High Court on Friday.

According to the inquiry report, the college’s principal, Dr Anjum Rehman, has been accused of dishonest dealings.

She unlawfully admitted three of her sisters at grade 19 and two brothers at grade 14 and 15 in the college.

“The principal has given a contract for construction work at the college to her father’s firm,” the report stated. “One of her sisters, Sehar Fatima, has been working outside Pakistan while also taking allowance from the college.”

Another of Dr Rehman’s sisters who is a teacher at the college also owns a hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. “She has been using the college’s machinery at her private hospital,” the report claimed.

Dr Rehman cannot be dismissed from the college because she has obtained restrictive orders from the court. The hearing was adjourned till December 12.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Benazir Bhutto Medical College Lyari Corruption
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Benazir Bhutto Medical College, Lyari, corruption case
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.