Karachi man’s body still stuck in well after 3 days

2 hours ago
He fell in and died

The body of a man who fell in a 170-foot-deep well in Karachi’s Quaidabad on Saturday hadn’t been pulled out as of Monday afternoon.

A labourer, Sabzil Magsi, fell in the well in Quaidabad’s Goth Muhammad Saleh around 6pm on Saturday.

A navy boat was immediately called to pull out the body. It was lowered into the well with the help of a crane, however, efforts to get the body failed, according to residents.

Along with rescue officials of the Pakistan Navy, rescue teams of the Edhi Foundation have also been trying to retrieve the body but have also failed.

A lot of sand is piled up in the well because of which getting the body out has become difficult, explained a rescue official.

Magsi was repairing a portion of the well’s wall that had caved in due to the recent rains. He lived in Malir’s Old Thana Village.

