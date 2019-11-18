Karachi man’s body still stuck in well after 3 days

He fell in and died

A labourer, Sabzil Magsi, fell in the well in Quaidabad’s Goth Muhammad Saleh around 6pm on Saturday.

A navy boat was immediately called to pull out the body. It was lowered into the well with the help of a crane, however, efforts to get the body failed, according to residents.

Along with rescue officials of the Pakistan Navy, rescue teams of the Edhi Foundation have also been trying to retrieve the body but have also failed.

A lot of sand is piled up in the well because of which getting the body out has become difficult, explained a rescue official.

Magsi was repairing a portion of the well’s wall that had caved in due to the recent rains. He lived in Malir’s Old Thana Village.