Karachi man shot dead in apartment in DHA’s Rahat Commercial

A man was shot dead in an apartment in Karachi’s DHA in broad daylight on Saturday.

The man, identified as Muhammad Iqbal, was a rickshaw driver. He was shot dead on the third floor of an apartment in Rahat Commercial. He used to pick and drop the children who lived in the apartment. Iqbal was between 35 and 40 years old.

The police shifted his body to the hospital in their mobile but he had already died, said Clifton SP Suhai Abro.

His family says Iqbal had no enemies. He started driving a rickshaw six years ago, said his cousin Ahmed. Before that he worked at an auto parts shop, he said.

At the time of the murder, there were two painters in the apartment. Both fled after the attack.

The police are using CCTV footage to catch his attackers.