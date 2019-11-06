Wednesday, November 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Karachi man narrowly escapes being hit by train

3 hours ago
His motorcycle has been destroyed



A man narrowly escaped being hit by a train in Karachi's Baloch Colony early Wednesday morning.

A video of the incident shows a man on a motorcycle making his way across a track as a train approaches. He then accelerates his vehicle but it gets stuck on the track. He gets off and tries to pulls his vehicle and the train narrowly misses him by a split second.

The man's motorcycle, however, was completely destroyed in the accident.

This article erroneously identified the area as Shah Faisal Colony instead of Baloch Colony. The mistake has been corrected. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
Karachi train accident
 
