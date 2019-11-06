Karachi man narrowly escapes being hit by train

His motorcycle has been destroyed

A video of the incident shows a man on a motorcycle making his way across a track as a train approaches. He then accelerates his vehicle but it gets stuck on the track. He gets off and tries to pulls his vehicle and the train narrowly misses him by a split second.The man's motorcycle, however, was completely destroyed in the accident.This article erroneously identified the area as Shah Faisal Colony instead of Baloch Colony. The mistake has been corrected. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram