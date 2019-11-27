Karachi man locates stolen tanker himself after police wash hands

It was stolen near Gadap on Nov 21

The man's tanker was stolen from Gadap on November 21 and found in Balochistan's Uthal on Wednesday.

The owner says diesel worth Rs3.5 million was drained out of the tanker. A case has been lodged under sections 34 and 392 of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Gadap police station.

The tanker was found abandoned on the side of a road, with its tracker broken. The driver and cleaner inside it were tied up and left on the side of the road.

It has been taken to the Gadap police station but the police have yet to make any headway on finding the thieves.

The tanker driver said they crossed the gate at 10pm and were just five minutes out of Karachi when a white car pulled up near them and began flashing its lights. I saw the patrol light that the police and Customs officials use so I thought it was a Customs car, said the driver. He said they often stop vehicles but let them go after checking their invoices.

They Surrounded us, tossed us out and into their own car, he said, adding that they had two pistols and two rifles. The firs thing they asked us was where the tracker was, he said.

A gang has been operating on the highway, stealing vehicles by pretending to be Customs officials. They stop the vehicles, climb in and direct the drivers to a remote location. They then leave the drivers and make away with the vehicles, which they later strip and abandon.