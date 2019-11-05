Karachi man dies of rabies, Sindh toll climbs to 20

A man who had been admitted to Karachi’s Jinnah hospital with rabies four days ago died on Tuesday.

The deceased, 45-year-old Muhammad Saleem Ditta, had been admitted with irritability, difficulty swallowing and hydrophobia (irrational fear of water) after which he developed rabies encephalitis.

He was bitten by a stray dog in Karachi 40 dogs ago while trying to protect his daughter from the animal. According to his family, he went to several public hospitals in search of the anti-rabies vaccine but it wasn’t available anywhere.

Nine people have died of rabies at Jinnah Hospital this year, said Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali. The total number of deaths has reached 20 in Sindh.

