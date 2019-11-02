Karachi man admitted to Jinnah hospital with rabies

A man developed rabies encephalitis after being bitten by a dog in Karachi 40 days ago.

The patient, 45-year-old Muhammad Saleem Ditta, came to Jinnah hospital’s emergency ward on Saturday complaining of irritability, difficulty swallowing and hydrophobia (irrational fear of water), said Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali. His condition is said to be critical.

The man was bitten by a stray dog while trying to protect a child on the street. According to him, he went to several public hospitals in search of the anti-rabies vaccine but it wasn’t available anywhere.

