Saturday, November 2, 2019  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Karachi man admitted to Jinnah hospital with rabies

1 hour ago
Karachi man admitted to Jinnah hospital with rabies

Photo: Online

A man developed rabies encephalitis after being bitten by a dog in Karachi 40 days ago.

The patient, 45-year-old Muhammad Saleem Ditta, came to Jinnah hospital’s emergency ward on Saturday complaining of irritability, difficulty swallowing and hydrophobia (irrational fear of water), said Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali. His condition is said to be critical.

The man was bitten by a stray dog while trying to protect a child on the street. According to him, he went to several public hospitals in search of the anti-rabies vaccine but it wasn’t available anywhere.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi rabies
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
dengue, fever, health, Pakistan, outbreak
 
MOST READ
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.