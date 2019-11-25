Monday, November 25, 2019  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Karachi man accused of raping five children flees: police

42 mins ago
Karachi man accused of raping five children flees: police

A man from Karachi’s Bilal Colony has been accused of raping five children.

According to the police, the accused, who has been identified as Sohail, has been on the run since the incident took place. The police are actively searching for him.

“He raped the children and filmed them as well,” claimed residents of the area. “He used to blackmail the children with their videos.”

The victim’s parents have registered an FIR at the Bilal Colony police station in Orangi Town.

According to the police, the children will all undergo medical tests.

