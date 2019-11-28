Karachi lawyers block entrance to Sindh High Court

They have boycotted all activities

They gathered at the main entrance of the court and stopped petitioners and investigating officers from entering the premises.

In small courts too, all activities have been boycotted.

The Pakistan Bar Council had announced on Wednesday that it will be observing a full-day strike throughout the country over the federal government’s “unconstitutional moves” regarding the extension in the army chief’s tenure and delay in the announcement in the Musharraf treason case.

They termed the government’s efforts an attempt to overcome its “inefficiency”.

The PBC members also condemned the government’s “unjustified and unprecedented” move to approach the Islamabad High Court, seeking a delay in the announcement of the Musharraf high treason case verdict.