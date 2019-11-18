Karachi inaugurates first Crime Scene Investigation Unit in Clifton

Karachi got its first Crime Scene Investigation Unit last week. It was inaugurated by the city’s police chief, Ghulam Nabi Memon.

“The unit will allow proper collection of evidence from crime scenes,” said the police chief. “It has gadgets and instruments that meet international standards. They will help officers investigate any case.”

In its initial phase, the unit has been opened at the Clifton police station. It will, however, will be opened at 12 other police stations in the city as well.

Memon said that cases are often dismissed by courts on the basis of lack of evidence.

“Previously, we didn’t have equipment of international standards,” he remarked. “Due to this, evidence from the crime scene became useless even before the officers reached the scene.

The unit will have a modern system which will be functional 24 hours and will be in constant contact with the operational police. This way, the police will be able to reach the crime scene immediately.