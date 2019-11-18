Monday, November 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi inaugurates first Crime Scene Investigation Unit in Clifton

59 mins ago
Karachi inaugurates first Crime Scene Investigation Unit in Clifton

Credited

Karachi got its first Crime Scene Investigation Unit last week. It was inaugurated by the city’s police chief, Ghulam Nabi Memon.

“The unit will allow proper collection of evidence from crime scenes,” said the police chief. “It has gadgets and instruments that meet international standards. They will help officers investigate any case.”

In its initial phase, the unit has been opened at the Clifton police station. It will, however, will be opened at 12 other police stations in the city as well.

Memon said that cases are often dismissed by courts on the basis of lack of evidence.

“Previously, we didn’t have equipment of international standards,” he remarked. “Due to this, evidence from the crime scene became useless even before the officers reached the scene.

The unit will have a modern system which will be functional 24 hours and will be in constant contact with the operational police. This way, the police will be able to reach the crime scene immediately.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, police, Crime Scene Investigation Unit, crime, Clifton
 
MOST READ
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals
Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.