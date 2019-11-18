Monday, November 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi flour prices go up

1 hour ago
Karachi flour prices go up

The price of flour has gone up in Karachi.

The price of fine flour has increased from Rs60 to Rs62 per kilogramme. A 10kg sack of flour is now Rs20 more expensive and costs Rs620.

The All Pakistan Flour Mills Association said that the price hike is because wheat has become expensive.

A sack of wheat has gone up from Rs5,000 to Rs5,200 in the open market.

Flour can only become cheap if wheat is sold at a lesser price in the open market, said a flour mill owner.

“Flour sellers need more than 200,000 tons of flour daily,” a senior leader of the All Pakistan Flour Mills Association said. “We are just getting 50% of our requirement.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
flour Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
wheat, flour, price hike, fine flour, open market, Karachi
 
MOST READ
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals
Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.