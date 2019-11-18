Karachi flour prices go up

The price of flour has gone up in Karachi.

The price of fine flour has increased from Rs60 to Rs62 per kilogramme. A 10kg sack of flour is now Rs20 more expensive and costs Rs620.

The All Pakistan Flour Mills Association said that the price hike is because wheat has become expensive.

A sack of wheat has gone up from Rs5,000 to Rs5,200 in the open market.

Flour can only become cheap if wheat is sold at a lesser price in the open market, said a flour mill owner.

“Flour sellers need more than 200,000 tons of flour daily,” a senior leader of the All Pakistan Flour Mills Association said. “We are just getting 50% of our requirement.”

